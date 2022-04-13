Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 50 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $282.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,975. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.80. The company has a market capitalization of $201.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $236.90 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

