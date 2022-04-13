Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,275,000 after buying an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Blackstone by 2.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,706,000 after acquiring an additional 30,758 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 773,862 shares of company stock valued at $49,112,487. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.42.

Blackstone stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.62. 77,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,902,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.81 and a 200-day moving average of $127.10.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.25%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

