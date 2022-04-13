Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OMFL stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $47.43. 5,069,894 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05.

