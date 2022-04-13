Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. TFC Financial Management grew its position in AptarGroup by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

ATR stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.43. 1,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,295. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.98. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $813.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.62 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

AptarGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.