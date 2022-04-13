Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.86 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 58,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,817. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CARR. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

