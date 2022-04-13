Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $64,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 371.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,093,570. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.56 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

