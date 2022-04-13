Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.23. The stock had a trading volume of 26,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,500. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.56. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.79 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.62.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

