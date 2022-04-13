Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WD-40 by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,730,000 after buying an additional 50,404 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in WD-40 by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in WD-40 by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $185.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,685. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.47. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $170.44 and a 52 week high of $279.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. WD-40’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

