Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

NYSE:O traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $71.73. 57,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803,153. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 76.13, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average of $68.96. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.90%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

