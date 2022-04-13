Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

AQST opened at $2.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,618,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 297,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 199,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 195,685 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.