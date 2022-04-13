Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Aramark reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of ARMK opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.13. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Aramark by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,673,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,534,000 after acquiring an additional 117,542 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,387,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

