Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 8,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 50,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCK. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,915,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,275,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $4,493,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,653,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

