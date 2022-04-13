ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.13

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $1.00. ARC Group Worldwide shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 25,500 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.
ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARCW)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARC Group Worldwide (ARCW)
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Group Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Group Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.