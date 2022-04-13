Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.15

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.15 and last traded at $48.71, with a volume of 51065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.32.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average of $44.49.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

