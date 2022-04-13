Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.15

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.15 and last traded at $48.71, with a volume of 51065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.32.
ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average of $44.49.
In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.
Arch Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACGL)
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arch Capital Group (ACGL)
