Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Trading Up 0.5%

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 390 ($5.08) and last traded at GBX 387 ($5.04). Approximately 5,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385 ($5.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 367.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 385.93.

Arecor Therapeutics PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.

