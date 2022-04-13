Ares Management Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ares Management in a report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Management’s FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $731.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARES. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Shares of ARES opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.08. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $90.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ares Management news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,071,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,241 shares of company stock worth $25,044,002 in the last ninety days. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.09%.

Ares Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.