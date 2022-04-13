Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the March 15th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ARBKF stock opened at GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.03. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.12 ($0.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.09 million and a PE ratio of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

