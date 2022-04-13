Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the March 15th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ARBKF stock opened at GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.03. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.12 ($0.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.09 million and a PE ratio of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16.
About Argo Blockchain (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBKF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.