Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) were up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $13.97. Approximately 1,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 414,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at about $10,035,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 3,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 190,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 184,622 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 60,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

