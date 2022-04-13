Arqma (ARQ) Price Down 23% Over Last Week

Arqma (ARQ) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $358,509.01 and $6,678.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,982,373 coins and its circulating supply is 12,937,830 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

