Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Hits New 52-Week High at $183.88

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $183.88 and last traded at $183.22, with a volume of 1183599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.45.

AJG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.17.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.