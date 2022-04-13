Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Asahi Kasei stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. Asahi Kasei has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

