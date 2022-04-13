Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,744,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,940,000 after buying an additional 14,385 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.00.

In related news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $154.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.43 and a 1-year high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.22.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

