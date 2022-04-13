ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded ASGN from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.00.

ASGN stock opened at $112.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.51. ASGN has a 12 month low of $91.61 and a 12 month high of $131.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.01.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in ASGN by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASGN by 24.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in ASGN by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in ASGN by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

