Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $604 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $574.94 million.Ashland Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Ashland Global stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.58. 279,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,768. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.28. Ashland Global has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ashland Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 136,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Ashland Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Ashland Global by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

