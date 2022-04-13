ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Societe Generale lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 4,800 to GBX 4,000. The stock traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 19070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASOMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,450 ($31.93) to GBX 2,280 ($29.71) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,800.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

