Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 264 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.33.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

