Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 176,860 Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 176,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 90.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michel Philipp Cole bought 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.33. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.97 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

