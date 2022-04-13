Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BG. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Bunge by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after buying an additional 2,549,449 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth $52,225,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Bunge by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,669,000 after buying an additional 492,334 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Bunge by 51.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,847,000 after purchasing an additional 406,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Bunge by 5,416.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 363,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after purchasing an additional 357,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $119.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BG. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

