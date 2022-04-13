Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148,728 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.30% of Titan International worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 423.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 460,214 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 396.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 341,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 71.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 226,651 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the third quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 20.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 736,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 123,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWI. StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

TWI opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57. Titan International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $879.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.55.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Titan International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $487.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

