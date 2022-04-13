Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 990,975 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.93% of Pixelworks worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 14,470.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 728,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 41,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 263,710 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,048,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 133,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 38.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PXLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Colliers Securities upgraded Pixelworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 58,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $189,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

PXLW stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $127.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

