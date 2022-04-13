Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.08.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Sun Life Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.