Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,823 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAF. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAF opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.58 and a 1 year high of $81.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

