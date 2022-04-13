Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 82.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.51. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $139.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SJW shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

