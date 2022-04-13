Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 48,124 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,124 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.23% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 809,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,134,000 after buying an additional 325,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,187,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,199,000 after buying an additional 269,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 138,463 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,051,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,331,000 after buying an additional 132,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 190,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 106,451 shares in the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $37.32.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $7,854,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

