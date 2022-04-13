Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 334,406 DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 334,406 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 4th quarter worth about $936,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 418.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 164,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 132,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DHI Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

DHI Group stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. DHI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $283.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

