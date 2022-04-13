Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $2.38 Million Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 111,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of Everi at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everi alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

EVRI opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.64.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everi (Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.