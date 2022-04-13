AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.31) to £120 ($156.37) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($117.28) to £110 ($143.34) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,780.83.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.90. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $212.61 billion, a PE ratio of 490.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

