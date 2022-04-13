AstroNova (ALOT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AstroNova stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.15% of AstroNova worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstroNova in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

