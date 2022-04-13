AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ALOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.
ALOT stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $108.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.71.
About AstroNova (Get Rating)
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
