AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ALOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

ALOT stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $108.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

