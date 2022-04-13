Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($5.99) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.

ATYM has been the topic of several other research reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.86) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.39) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 490 ($6.39).

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

ATYM stock opened at GBX 400 ($5.21) on Wednesday. Atalaya Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 265 ($3.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 450 ($5.86). The firm has a market cap of £559.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 409.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 399.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.