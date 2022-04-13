Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Stock Price Down 2.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure traded as low as $34.02 and last traded at $34.02. Approximately 2,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 512,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,976,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 945,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after buying an additional 308,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,838,000 after buying an additional 296,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,352,000 after buying an additional 221,140 shares in the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -129.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.44.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $271.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.34 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -676.92%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

