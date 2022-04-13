Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATVDY opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

