AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Tonya Austin Sells 282 Shares of Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) insider Tonya Austin sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $17,368.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,550.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tonya Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $95,332.94.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $112,698.06.

On Friday, February 11th, Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $169,245.30.

On Friday, January 14th, Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.48. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $89.18.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,953,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 120,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.27.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

