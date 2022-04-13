ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Rating Reiterated by Laurentian Bank of Canada

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$59.00 price objective on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATS Automation Tooling Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.71.

ATA stock opened at C$40.70 on Monday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of C$26.33 and a 12 month high of C$53.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.82. The stock has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 36.02.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$514.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.2172996 EPS for the current year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

