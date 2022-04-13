AT&T (NYSE:T) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $26.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AT&T traded as low as $18.59 and last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 134650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on T. Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

