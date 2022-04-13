Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Gap Down to $30.48

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.48, but opened at $28.73. Autohome shares last traded at $29.59, with a volume of 9,842 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $584,008,000 after buying an additional 1,735,612 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Autohome by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,024,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,590,000 after buying an additional 1,497,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Autohome by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,813,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,417,000 after buying an additional 362,193 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Autohome by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,202,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,286,000 after buying an additional 1,547,334 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Autohome by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,009,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,276,000 after buying an additional 1,245,872 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

