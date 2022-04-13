Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Down 98.1% in March

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the March 15th total of 674,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 39,786 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXI opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Avenue Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

