Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) Trading 148.5% Higher

Avesoro Resources Inc (LON:ASO – Get Rating) shares traded up 148.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 99.50 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 99.50 ($1.30). 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.04 ($0.52).

The stock has a market capitalization of £81.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 67.23.

Get Avesoro Resources alerts:

Avesoro Resources Company Profile (LON:ASO)

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avesoro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avesoro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.