Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Position Reduced by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,905 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.45.

In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,684,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,973. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

