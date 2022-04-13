B. Riley Cuts Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $29.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CNK. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

Shares of NYSE CNK traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $17.03. 14,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,086. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.29.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Cinemark by 122.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 44,487 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter worth $1,464,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Cinemark by 401.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 67,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 54,249 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 46.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,144,000 after acquiring an additional 709,590 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

